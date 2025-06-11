Opposition Politician Shlosberg Placed Under House Arrest in Russia

A court in western Russia has placed opposition politician Lev Shlosberg under house arrest for two months, imposing unspecified restrictions on his activities at the behest of state prosecutors.

Detained on Tuesday, Shlosberg faces charges of discrediting the Russian army after labeling the conflict in Ukraine a game of 'bloody chess.' His remarks were made during a video debate in January, where he advocated for an end to the war. If convicted, the 61-year-old could face up to five years in prison. The liberal Yabloko party, of which Shlosberg is a senior member, asserts his arrest was due to these comments, which he denies.

Shlosberg's lawyer has declined to comment. On Wednesday, the Pskov region's court service released an image of Shlosberg standing in a courtroom cage. Authorities have already branded him a 'foreign agent,' a term carrying Soviet-era stigma. Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov condemned the charges as unfair, stating Shlosberg speaks for peace, valuing human life above all.

