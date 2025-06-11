High Court Upholds Conviction: Testimony of Survivor Prevails

The Delhi High Court upheld the 12-year jail sentence of a 24-year-old man convicted of raping a 60-year-old woman, reaffirming the credibility of the victim's testimony.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, in his order, stated that the woman's testimony was cogent and remained consistent under cross-examination. Despite the convict's claim that her narrative was contradictory, the court determined that her account was trustworthy and matched by expert evidence, including DNA analysis.

The court also addressed the absence of public witnesses, explaining that such crimes often occur in secluded locations. The ruling emphasized that the presence of public witnesses isn't mandatory when offenses happen in private spaces and at times when people are usually not around.

