Inferno in Pataudi: Scrap Warehouse Blaze Sparks Panic
A fierce blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon in a scrap warehouse located near Jamalpur village, Pataudi, creating widespread panic among employees and local residents.
The fire, fueled by flammable materials such as plastic, rubber, and wood, necessitated the deployment of more than 15 firefighting engines from Pataudi and Manesar. Despite its intensity, all warehouse employees escaped unharmed, though most goods were incinerated.
The smoke presented severe respiratory challenges to nearby residents, prompting officials to evacuate the vicinity as a precautionary measure. Fire officer Lalit Kumar noted that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
