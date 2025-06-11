Left Menu

Inferno in Pataudi: Scrap Warehouse Blaze Sparks Panic

A fierce fire erupted in a scrap warehouse in Pataudi, causing widespread panic as thick smoke spread. Employees evacuated safely, but goods were destroyed. Firefighters worked with 15 engines to control the blaze. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which threatened nearby residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:17 IST
A fierce blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon in a scrap warehouse located near Jamalpur village, Pataudi, creating widespread panic among employees and local residents.

The fire, fueled by flammable materials such as plastic, rubber, and wood, necessitated the deployment of more than 15 firefighting engines from Pataudi and Manesar. Despite its intensity, all warehouse employees escaped unharmed, though most goods were incinerated.

The smoke presented severe respiratory challenges to nearby residents, prompting officials to evacuate the vicinity as a precautionary measure. Fire officer Lalit Kumar noted that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

