Political Storm in Assam: Citizenship and Governance Under Scrutiny

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain launched a critique against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of confusing the public by conflating the Foreigners Act and the Indian Citizenship Act.

Hussain condemned the Assam government's alleged unconstitutional pushbacks of Indian citizens to Bangladesh amidst questions of citizenship and legality. Highlighting the importance of the Assam Accord and NRC, he accused the Chief Minister of diverting focus from pressing issues.

The Congress leader emphasized the Unconstitutionality of recent developments and accused Sarma of creating confusion to cover up governance failures. Among his criticisms were unmet electoral promises and economic woes facing Assam, suggesting these were overlooked by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)