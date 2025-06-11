Left Menu

Political Storm in Assam: Citizenship and Governance Under Scrutiny

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of misleading the public by conflating the Foreigners Act with the Citizenship Act. He criticizes the Assam government's actions towards handling citizenship issues and highlights governance failures. Allegations of constitutional violations and social disturbances are also raised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:19 IST
Political Storm in Assam: Citizenship and Governance Under Scrutiny
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain launched a critique against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of confusing the public by conflating the Foreigners Act and the Indian Citizenship Act.

Hussain condemned the Assam government's alleged unconstitutional pushbacks of Indian citizens to Bangladesh amidst questions of citizenship and legality. Highlighting the importance of the Assam Accord and NRC, he accused the Chief Minister of diverting focus from pressing issues.

The Congress leader emphasized the Unconstitutionality of recent developments and accused Sarma of creating confusion to cover up governance failures. Among his criticisms were unmet electoral promises and economic woes facing Assam, suggesting these were overlooked by the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025