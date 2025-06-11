Naga Unity: Paving the Path to Peace

The Centre's interlocutor for the crucial Naga peace talks, AK Mishra, held intensive closed-door meetings with various Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and met with NSCN-IM general secretary, Th Muivah. The objective is to expedite a resolution to the protracted Naga Political Issue, with the focus on formulating a comprehensive, inclusive solution plan.

Speaking after the meeting, NNPG's working convener, Isak Sumi, emphasized the need for unity among all stakeholders, including political groups, civil society, and religious institutions. Sumi acknowledged past disunity and mistakes, issuing an apology to the Naga people for the delays. Leaders are striving for convergence on a singular solution, irrespective of individual agreements previously signed.

Key challenges include integrating the 'Agreed Position' and the 'Framework Agreement,' with leaders stressing the importance of internal unity over claiming ownership of any agreement. Despite differences, leaders express optimism and commitment, underlining that the peace process belongs to the Naga people, not specific factions. Ongoing negotiations aim to reach a resolution that is acceptable and honorable for all involved.