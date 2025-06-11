Germany Applauds U.S.-China Rare Earth Agreement
Germany praises the recent agreement between China and the U.S. on easing rare-earth export restrictions, hoping for similar resolutions between the U.S. and the EU. Chancellor Merz emphasizes this as a resolved conflict that doesn't harm Europe, even as U.S.-China talks continue without long-term trade resolutions.
Germany has expressed its approval of the recent agreement between China and the United States aimed at easing export restrictions on rare-earth materials. Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted this development as a positive step not only for the involved parties but also for Europe.
Speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Merz conveyed hope that negotiations between the United States and the European Union could reach a similar resolution, addressing longstanding trade tensions.
While U.S. and Chinese officials have outlined a framework to revive trade relations and mitigate restrictions, the agreement stops short of fully resolving broader trade disagreements between the two economic giants.
