Left Menu

Germany Applauds U.S.-China Rare Earth Agreement

Germany praises the recent agreement between China and the U.S. on easing rare-earth export restrictions, hoping for similar resolutions between the U.S. and the EU. Chancellor Merz emphasizes this as a resolved conflict that doesn't harm Europe, even as U.S.-China talks continue without long-term trade resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:48 IST
Germany Applauds U.S.-China Rare Earth Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has expressed its approval of the recent agreement between China and the United States aimed at easing export restrictions on rare-earth materials. Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted this development as a positive step not only for the involved parties but also for Europe.

Speaking alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Merz conveyed hope that negotiations between the United States and the European Union could reach a similar resolution, addressing longstanding trade tensions.

While U.S. and Chinese officials have outlined a framework to revive trade relations and mitigate restrictions, the agreement stops short of fully resolving broader trade disagreements between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025