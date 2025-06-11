Axe Murder Shocks Maharashtra: Newlywed Woman Arrested

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Sangli district, a 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 53-year-old husband with an axe, just 15 days into their marriage. This event adds to the ongoing series of marital violence cases in the country.

The police reported that the accused, identified as Radhika, attacked her husband, Anil Lokhande, during a heated argument about consummating their marriage. Lokhande, whose first wife had passed away from cancer, was found dead in bed at their Kupwad residence.

The case comes amid the unresolved murder of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, further highlighting the alarming trend of domestic violence. Investigations continue as the police in Indore arrest more suspects in connection with Raja's murder.