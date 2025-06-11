Jewellery Heist: Indian Nationals Busted in Kathmandu
Four Indian nationals were arrested in Kathmandu for allegedly engaging in illegal jewellery trade. Nepal police raided Munna Gems and Jewellers, seizing gold and diamonds worth over Rs 20 million. The accused include Haribor Seikh, Surjit Das, Tamol Sadra, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Kolkata.
Nepalese authorities have detained four Indian citizens involved in an illegal jewellery operation in Kathmandu. The arrest was made during a police raid on Munna Gems and Jewellers, a business run by the suspects.
The accused, identified as Haribor Seikh, 43, Surjit Das, 39, Tamol Sadra, 40, and a 16-year-old from Kolkata, were taken into custody. Their current residence is in Kathmandu Metropolitan City, police stated.
Authorities confiscated gold, diamonds, and other valuable items worth over Rs 20 million, Senior Superintendent of Police Bishwo Adhikari confirmed.
