UK's 'Visa Fraud Se Bache': A Shield for Indian Nationals

The UK has launched the 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' campaign in Haryana to protect Indian nationals from visa fraud and irregular migration. The initiative focuses on raising awareness about visa scams in Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, and Kurukshetra, in coordination with the state government.

  • Country:
  • India

The United Kingdom has unveiled an anti-visa fraud campaign in Haryana aimed at safeguarding Indian nationals from the perils of visa fraud and irregular migration. The 'Visa Fraud Se Bache' initiative, rolled out in Sonipat, seeks to protect against physical, financial, and emotional risks associated with such fraud.

Focusing on districts like Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, and Kurukshetra, the campaign operates with support from the Haryana state government. It urges prospective UK travelers to verify visa information through a new WhatsApp chatbot, +91 70652 51380, while UK teams actively engage with local communities to spotlight common scam tactics.

The campaign's expansion to Haryana, following its launch in Punjab and Tamil Nadu, highlights the UK and India's shared commitment to preventing exploitation and irregular migration. The UK government emphasizes the importance of relying on verified channels to ensure safe and legitimate travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

