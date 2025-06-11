Unraveling the Honeymoon Crime: Mangalsutra and Betrayal

The chilling honeymoon murder case unfolds as police unravel the mystery of Raja Raghuvanshi's death using a 'mangalsutra' and a ring as crucial evidence. Raja and his wife, Sonam, had checked into a homestay in Sohra before his tragic demise.

Their trip, intended as a romantic getaway, turned sinister as Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. Sonam later surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, where she revealed a plot involving her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three contract killers.

Meghalaya's DGP I Nongrang revealed that Sonam's abandoned ornaments hinted at her involvement, leading to her arrest along with her accomplices. The case has gripped public attention as details of betrayal and murder emerge in court proceedings.

