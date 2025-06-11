Left Menu

Unraveling the Honeymoon Crime: Mangalsutra and Betrayal

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam's honeymoon turned into a murder investigation after Raja was killed in Meghalaya. Sonam's missing 'mangalsutra' in an abandoned suitcase led police to suspect her. The case unfolded with the arrest of Sonam, her boyfriend, and three hired killers for orchestrating Raja's death.

Shillong | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The chilling honeymoon murder case unfolds as police unravel the mystery of Raja Raghuvanshi's death using a 'mangalsutra' and a ring as crucial evidence. Raja and his wife, Sonam, had checked into a homestay in Sohra before his tragic demise.

Their trip, intended as a romantic getaway, turned sinister as Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. Sonam later surfaced in Uttar Pradesh, where she revealed a plot involving her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three contract killers.

Meghalaya's DGP I Nongrang revealed that Sonam's abandoned ornaments hinted at her involvement, leading to her arrest along with her accomplices. The case has gripped public attention as details of betrayal and murder emerge in court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

