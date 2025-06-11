U.S. Embassy in Iraq Prepares for Possible Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. embassy in Iraq is preparing for a potential evacuation due to increased security risks in the region, according to sources from both the U.S. and Iraq on Wednesday.

Following statements from Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh about potentially targeting U.S. bases should nuclear talks with Washington falter, the situation in the region remains tense. The U.S. State Department has not yet issued any official statement.

Plans are underway for an organized departure from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, ideally through commercial channels, while the U.S. military remains on standby. Additionally, President Trump expressed skepticism about Iran ceasing uranium enrichment. Meanwhile, operations continue as normal without evacuation orders at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key U.S. military site in the Middle East.

