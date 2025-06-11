Left Menu

U.S. Embassy in Iraq Prepares for Possible Evacuation Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. embassy in Iraq is bracing for a potential evacuation amid escalating security threats in the region. Tensions intensify as Iran's Defense Minister warns of possible strikes against U.S. bases if nuclear conflicts with Washington arise. The State Department considers a commercial departure, while the military stays vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. embassy in Iraq is preparing for a potential evacuation due to increased security risks in the region, according to sources from both the U.S. and Iraq on Wednesday.

Following statements from Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh about potentially targeting U.S. bases should nuclear talks with Washington falter, the situation in the region remains tense. The U.S. State Department has not yet issued any official statement.

Plans are underway for an organized departure from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, ideally through commercial channels, while the U.S. military remains on standby. Additionally, President Trump expressed skepticism about Iran ceasing uranium enrichment. Meanwhile, operations continue as normal without evacuation orders at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, a key U.S. military site in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

