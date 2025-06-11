U.S. Military Allows Temporary Family Departures Amid Bahrain Tensions

The United States military has announced plans to let the families of service members stationed in Bahrain temporarily depart due to escalating tensions in the region.

This information was provided by a U.S. official who spoke to Reuters under the condition of anonymity, underscoring the sensitivity of the matter.

This move reflects the U.S. military's caution and readiness to safeguard service members' families as regional unrest intensifies.

