Troops on Duty: U.S. Military in Los Angeles Amid Immigration Protests
U.S. troops, including 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard members, are stationed in Los Angeles amid immigration protests, authorized to detain but not arrest individuals. Governor Newsom's objection has led to a lawsuit challenging the deployment, highlighting debates over military involvement in civilian law enforcement amid a nationwide protest wave.
The deployment prompted a lawsuit from California Governor Gavin Newsom, challenging President Trump's decision. U.S. Army Major General Scott Sherman emphasized the troops' role in protecting federal personnel and property, with no live ammunition in their rifles, while the presence of military forces continues to stir controversy.
The deployment prompted a lawsuit from California Governor Gavin Newsom, challenging President Trump's decision. U.S. Army Major General Scott Sherman emphasized the troops' role in protecting federal personnel and property, with no live ammunition in their rifles, while the presence of military forces continues to stir controversy.
Protests have escalated across the nation, with thousands of demonstrations planned. Law enforcement and National Guard personnel are set to protect buildings and assist ICE operations, raising concerns over the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military participation in civil law. As tensions heighten, the dialogue around border policies and national security persists.
