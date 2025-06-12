Fighting Framed Charges: The Karen Read Case

Karen Read's defense team concluded their argument on Wednesday in her second murder trial, asserting that she was orchestrated as the perpetrator of her boyfriend's death.

Read, 45, is charged with the murder of John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer, who died in January 2022. Prosecutors allege that Read used her SUV to fatally strike O'Keefe after a night out.

The defense contends that Read is at the center of a conspiracy involving falsified evidence, pegging her as a scapegoat. Attempts to declare a mistrial have failed, and Read's previous trial resulted in a hung jury.