Disney and Universal Sue Midjourney Over AI Copyright Infringement

Walt Disney and Comcast's Universal have taken legal action against Midjourney, filing a copyright lawsuit claiming the AI-powered image generator has unlawfully reproduced characters from their iconic films. Filed in a federal district court in Los Angeles, the suit argues Midjourney's actions amount to a 'bottomless pit of plagiarism.'

Disney's Executive VP, Horacio Gutierrez, expressed the company's support for responsibly using AI while condemning piracy. NBCUniversal's EVP Kim Harris emphasized the need to protect the creativity and investment of artists. The Motion Picture Association backed the suit, stating that respecting intellectual property is vital for the industry's sustainability.

The lawsuit accuses Midjourney of willfully infringing on copyrights despite requests to stop, highlighting AI-generated images of popular characters from Disney and Universal. The studios are demanding a preliminary injunction and damages, amid broader concerns over AI's use of copyrighted materials without consent.

