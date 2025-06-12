Left Menu

Disney and Universal Sue Midjourney Over AI Copyright Infringement

Walt Disney and Comcast's Universal have filed a lawsuit against Midjourney, alleging it used AI to infringe on copyrighted characters from their studios. The suit highlights figures like Darth Vader and Elsa being recreated by Midjourney's AI tool. The studios seek a preliminary injunction and damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:03 IST
Disney and Universal Sue Midjourney Over AI Copyright Infringement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walt Disney and Comcast's Universal have taken legal action against Midjourney, filing a copyright lawsuit claiming the AI-powered image generator has unlawfully reproduced characters from their iconic films. Filed in a federal district court in Los Angeles, the suit argues Midjourney's actions amount to a 'bottomless pit of plagiarism.'

Disney's Executive VP, Horacio Gutierrez, expressed the company's support for responsibly using AI while condemning piracy. NBCUniversal's EVP Kim Harris emphasized the need to protect the creativity and investment of artists. The Motion Picture Association backed the suit, stating that respecting intellectual property is vital for the industry's sustainability.

The lawsuit accuses Midjourney of willfully infringing on copyrights despite requests to stop, highlighting AI-generated images of popular characters from Disney and Universal. The studios are demanding a preliminary injunction and damages, amid broader concerns over AI's use of copyrighted materials without consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025