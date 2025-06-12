Guatemalan Workers Win Landmark Trafficking Case in Michigan

A jury in Michigan has awarded more than USD 500,000 to five men from Guatemala, claiming exploitation and underpayment by a labor contractor. The case highlights significant issues in the treatment of migrant workers.

The jury allocated USD 450,000 of the sum as punitive damages against Purpose Point Harvesting, a middleman company that recruits workers for farms in Michigan. This move comes to address violations against anti-trafficking laws.

The men, through interpreters, shared their strenuous work conditions and inadequate pay structure while working in Oceana and Newaygo counties between 2017 to 2019. They worked up to 100 hours a week but were compensated for only 60, often under harsh conditions such as picking asparagus after midnight by headlight.