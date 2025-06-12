Left Menu

Guatemalan Workers Win Landmark Trafficking Case in Michigan

A jury awarded over USD 500,000 to five Guatemalan men who were exploited and underpaid by a labor contractor in Michigan. Despite working up to 100 hours a week, they were paid for no more than 60 hours and faced tough conditions. The verdict included punitive damages against Purpose Point Harvesting for anti-trafficking law violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:14 IST
Guatemalan Workers Win Landmark Trafficking Case in Michigan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A jury in Michigan has awarded more than USD 500,000 to five men from Guatemala, claiming exploitation and underpayment by a labor contractor. The case highlights significant issues in the treatment of migrant workers.

The jury allocated USD 450,000 of the sum as punitive damages against Purpose Point Harvesting, a middleman company that recruits workers for farms in Michigan. This move comes to address violations against anti-trafficking laws.

The men, through interpreters, shared their strenuous work conditions and inadequate pay structure while working in Oceana and Newaygo counties between 2017 to 2019. They worked up to 100 hours a week but were compensated for only 60, often under harsh conditions such as picking asparagus after midnight by headlight.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025