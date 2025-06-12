National Guard's Role in LA Immigration Protests

National Guard troops have temporarily detained civilians amidst the Los Angeles protests over immigration raids, said Maj Gen Scott Sherman on Wednesday. Although they quickly transferred the detainees to law enforcement, the presence of Guard troops highlights ongoing immigration tensions.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Sherman revealed that roughly 500 National Guard troops have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations. This development follows the circulation of photos depicting Guard soldiers providing security for immigration agents during operations.

Despite a transient calm, Sherman warned of a potential escalation in Los Angeles and nationwide protests. Task Force 51, under Sherman's command, supervises over 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines deployed to ensure security at these demonstrations. Troops undergo specific civil unrest training focusing on protest scenarios and legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)