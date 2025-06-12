Colombian Labor Reform Sparks Nationwide Referendum

In a significant move, Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday signed a decree aiming to initiate a public referendum on labor reform. This development, pivotal to the nation's workforce, has drawn attention from various sectors.

The proposed referendum is designed to address several vital labor issues. It seeks to reduce work hours, enhance the surcharge for Sunday and holiday work from the current 75% to 100%, and ensure that delivery app drivers receive social security benefits.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti emphasized the importance of the Senate's affirmation of the law without modifications. Otherwise, he warned, the decree could face repeal. This underscores the critical balance between legislative proposals and executive decrees in Colombia's dynamic political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)