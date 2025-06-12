Left Menu

Brazil's Supreme Court Eyes Social Media Accountability

In a historic decision, Brazil's Supreme Court is set to hold social media companies accountable for illegal postings by users. Concerns over free speech emerge as platforms may face lawsuits and fines. This aligns Brazil closer to the EU's tech regulation stance and holds international implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a significant ruling that could reshape the digital landscape in Latin America, Brazil's Supreme Court is moving towards making social media companies accountable for their users' illicit content. The decision underscores the rising concern over online crime, including fraud, child pornography, and violence, pressing the judicial system to act decisively.

Gilmar Mendes, a leading justice, has cast a pivotal vote, propelling companies like Meta and Microsoft towards potential legal liabilities. This decision parallels global debates, particularly influenced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warnings about potential visa restrictions on officials involved in online censorship, spotlighting Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The divisive ruling has sparked fears of encroaching on free speech, as Alvaro Palma de Jorge from the Getulio Vargas Foundation argues for proactive content regulation. The move aligns Brazil's approach with the European Union's stance, yet raises concerns about innovation barriers and the dominance of big tech over smaller competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

