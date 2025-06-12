Brazil's Supreme Court Eyes Social Media Accountability

In a significant ruling that could reshape the digital landscape in Latin America, Brazil's Supreme Court is moving towards making social media companies accountable for their users' illicit content. The decision underscores the rising concern over online crime, including fraud, child pornography, and violence, pressing the judicial system to act decisively.

Gilmar Mendes, a leading justice, has cast a pivotal vote, propelling companies like Meta and Microsoft towards potential legal liabilities. This decision parallels global debates, particularly influenced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warnings about potential visa restrictions on officials involved in online censorship, spotlighting Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The divisive ruling has sparked fears of encroaching on free speech, as Alvaro Palma de Jorge from the Getulio Vargas Foundation argues for proactive content regulation. The move aligns Brazil's approach with the European Union's stance, yet raises concerns about innovation barriers and the dominance of big tech over smaller competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)