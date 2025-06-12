Left Menu

Trump Signals Flexibility on Trade Deal Deadlines Amid Global Negotiations

President Donald Trump indicated potential extensions for trade negotiations with 15 countries, including South Korea and Japan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed flexible deadlines for countries negotiating sincerely. The administration aims for favorable deals, following financial market reactions to 'Liberation Day' tariffs imposed by Trump in April.

Updated: 12-06-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:39 IST
Donald Trump

Amid ongoing global trade negotiations, President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to potentially extend the deadline for completing trade talks, initially set for July 8, to accommodate ongoing discussions with multiple countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

While speaking at the Kennedy Center, Trump remarked on the progress, emphasizing that numerous countries are engaged in the negotiations and seeking deals with the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested flexible deadlines might apply to those negotiating in good faith, thereby hinting at potential extensions, specifically for entities like the European Union that are demonstrating sincere engagement.

These negotiations occur in the backdrop of financial market instability triggered by Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in April, which significantly impacted global markets. Despite the initial economic upheaval, the recent developments and adjustments have led to market recovery, highlighting the administration's strategic approach to international trade.

