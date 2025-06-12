Trump Signals Flexibility on Trade Deal Deadlines Amid Global Negotiations

Amid ongoing global trade negotiations, President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to potentially extend the deadline for completing trade talks, initially set for July 8, to accommodate ongoing discussions with multiple countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.

While speaking at the Kennedy Center, Trump remarked on the progress, emphasizing that numerous countries are engaged in the negotiations and seeking deals with the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested flexible deadlines might apply to those negotiating in good faith, thereby hinting at potential extensions, specifically for entities like the European Union that are demonstrating sincere engagement.

These negotiations occur in the backdrop of financial market instability triggered by Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in April, which significantly impacted global markets. Despite the initial economic upheaval, the recent developments and adjustments have led to market recovery, highlighting the administration's strategic approach to international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)