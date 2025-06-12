Trump Signals Flexibility on Trade Deal Deadlines Amid Global Negotiations
President Donald Trump indicated potential extensions for trade negotiations with 15 countries, including South Korea and Japan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed flexible deadlines for countries negotiating sincerely. The administration aims for favorable deals, following financial market reactions to 'Liberation Day' tariffs imposed by Trump in April.
Amid ongoing global trade negotiations, President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to potentially extend the deadline for completing trade talks, initially set for July 8, to accommodate ongoing discussions with multiple countries, including South Korea, Japan, and the European Union.
While speaking at the Kennedy Center, Trump remarked on the progress, emphasizing that numerous countries are engaged in the negotiations and seeking deals with the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested flexible deadlines might apply to those negotiating in good faith, thereby hinting at potential extensions, specifically for entities like the European Union that are demonstrating sincere engagement.
These negotiations occur in the backdrop of financial market instability triggered by Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in April, which significantly impacted global markets. Despite the initial economic upheaval, the recent developments and adjustments have led to market recovery, highlighting the administration's strategic approach to international trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Balances on Nvidia's Earnings Amid Global Trade Tensions
Trump's Tariff Tango: 'TACO' Diplomacy in Global Trade
Uncertainty about global trade post-protectionist measures and protracted geopolitical tensions pose downside risks to growth, says RBI.
Court's Tariff Block Stirs Markets Amid Global Trade Tensions
South Korea's Economic Strategy Amid Global Trade Tensions