Taiwan is standing firm against Chinese threats, as the island's defense ministry declared that its cyber forces will not be cowed by bounty offers placed on 20 alleged military hackers by Beijing.

The Chinese government claims these individuals are part of Taiwan's military hacking operations and has publicized their identities, promising monetary rewards for their capture. However, Taiwan's government dismisses China's jurisdictional claims, stating they have no legal standing on the island.

Taiwan continues to accuse China of using cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns to destabilize the government, but Taiwan's cyber forces are committed to preserving digital security and national morale.