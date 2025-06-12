Left Menu

Taiwan Resists China's Cyber Bounty Threat

Taiwan defiantly responds to China's bounty on alleged military hackers, emphasizing its independence from Chinese jurisdiction. Despite Chinese threats, Taiwan's cyber forces remain undeterred, continuing to protect the nation's digital spaces and counter misinformation spread by China. Taiwan maintains that China's jurisdiction does not extend to the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 12-06-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:49 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is standing firm against Chinese threats, as the island's defense ministry declared that its cyber forces will not be cowed by bounty offers placed on 20 alleged military hackers by Beijing.

The Chinese government claims these individuals are part of Taiwan's military hacking operations and has publicized their identities, promising monetary rewards for their capture. However, Taiwan's government dismisses China's jurisdictional claims, stating they have no legal standing on the island.

Taiwan continues to accuse China of using cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns to destabilize the government, but Taiwan's cyber forces are committed to preserving digital security and national morale.

