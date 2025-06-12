Détente in Decibels: Quiet on the Korean Front
North Korea has stopped using loudspeakers near the South Korean border, according to South Korea's military. This follows Seoul's suspension of its own broadcasts. President Lee Jae-myung ordered the cessation as part of efforts to ease tensions, responding to local residents' complaints about noise pollution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 05:57 IST
In a notable development, North Korea has ceased its use of loudspeakers aimed at South Korea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as of Thursday.
The announcement follows South Korea's decision to stop its own loudspeaker broadcasts along the border, which had included propaganda and K-pop music.
President Lee Jae-myung is taking steps to reduce tensions and address local concerns over noise, emphasizing dialogue with the North.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Markets Rally Amid Easing US-Europe Tensions and Tech Earnings Optimism
Calm Amid Tensions: China Stocks Steady Despite U.S. Trade Talks
Himachal Pradesh: Tensions Rise Over Vimal Negi Death Investigation
Iran Executes Alleged Mossad Spy Amid Ongoing Tensions
Highlights in Sports: From Tennis Tensions to Baseball Bliss