Détente in Decibels: Quiet on the Korean Front

In a notable development, North Korea has ceased its use of loudspeakers aimed at South Korea, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as of Thursday.

The announcement follows South Korea's decision to stop its own loudspeaker broadcasts along the border, which had included propaganda and K-pop music.

President Lee Jae-myung is taking steps to reduce tensions and address local concerns over noise, emphasizing dialogue with the North.

(With inputs from agencies.)