Israel's Political Storm: The Battle over Conscription and Governance
Israel's parliament narrowly avoided dissolution after reaching a conscription agreement, maintaining Netanyahu's rule amidst a turbulent political crisis. Divisions over military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews fuel tension amidst the ongoing war in Gaza. Ultra-Orthodox factions threaten to join opposition efforts to trigger an early election.
Israel's parliament faced potential dissolution early Thursday, but a consensus over conscription averted the crisis, according to a Knesset statement. The vote was 61 against and 53 in favor, pausing new elections and extending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political lifespan.
The dispute centers on military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students—a contentious issue for years, newly intensified by Israeli demands for more troops amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. Ultra-Orthodox leaders consider these exemptions vital to preserve religious commitments while critics argue for equality in conscription.
With Israel's political atmosphere charged, opposition voices call for regime change and an end to Gaza hostilities. Recent attacks by Hamas exposed Netanyahu's security failings, and public opinion has increasingly shifted against his administration, forecasting difficult times ahead for his coalition.
