Left Menu

Israel's Political Storm: The Battle over Conscription and Governance

Israel's parliament narrowly avoided dissolution after reaching a conscription agreement, maintaining Netanyahu's rule amidst a turbulent political crisis. Divisions over military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews fuel tension amidst the ongoing war in Gaza. Ultra-Orthodox factions threaten to join opposition efforts to trigger an early election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 07:09 IST
Israel's Political Storm: The Battle over Conscription and Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's parliament faced potential dissolution early Thursday, but a consensus over conscription averted the crisis, according to a Knesset statement. The vote was 61 against and 53 in favor, pausing new elections and extending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political lifespan.

The dispute centers on military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox seminary students—a contentious issue for years, newly intensified by Israeli demands for more troops amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. Ultra-Orthodox leaders consider these exemptions vital to preserve religious commitments while critics argue for equality in conscription.

With Israel's political atmosphere charged, opposition voices call for regime change and an end to Gaza hostilities. Recent attacks by Hamas exposed Netanyahu's security failings, and public opinion has increasingly shifted against his administration, forecasting difficult times ahead for his coalition.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025