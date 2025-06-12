Left Menu

Tense Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran's Nuclear Deal Showdown

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman to discuss a proposal for a nuclear deal. Tensions persist as Iran plans a counter-proposal, while U.S. President Donald Trump expresses skepticism about Iran's willingness to halt uranium enrichment. Historical grievances and regional threats complicate negotiations.

Updated: 12-06-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 07:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Oman to discuss the response to America's recent nuclear deal proposal, an official disclosed Wednesday night. Iran is preparing a counter-offer to the U.S. proposal, which they consider 'unacceptable,' though negotiations will endure, according to President Donald Trump.

On Monday, during a podcast, Trump voiced less confidence that Iran would cease uranium enrichment under any accord with Washington. Seeking a revised nuclear agreement, Trump has emphasized imposing constraints on Iran's debated enrichment program, with warnings of military action if diplomacy fails.

Long-standing animosities between Iran and the U.S. stretch back decades. Tehran accuses Washington of meddling in its affairs since the 1953 coup, and the 2020 assassination of an Iranian military leader by the U.S. Moreover, the U.S. regards Iran's backing of Middle Eastern militant groups as a threat to allies like Israel and regional stability.

Dubbed the 'Axis of Resistance,' these groups oppose Israeli and American influence in the Middle East. Amidst unsettled international relations, U.S. personnel are being repositioned, coinciding with Israel's alleged plans for a military strike on Iran's nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

