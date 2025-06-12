U.S. Pushes Mexico to Crack Down on Drug-linked Politicians

The Trump administration is exerting pressure on Mexico to probe and extradite politicians suspected of organized crime connections, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizing the need for action. Sources indicate such requests have been made during bilateral meetings, pressing President Claudia Sheinbaum's government into an unprecedented anti-corruption initiative.

Conversations have also targeted individuals from Sheinbaum's Morena party, and U.S. officials have alluded to prospective tariffs if Mexico fails to act. Mexico's Foreign Ministry, however, disputes these reports, stating none of their discussions with Rubio involved requests for investigating or prosecuting Mexican officials.

Despite Reuters not confirming the U.S. providing evidence or a politicians' list, Baja California's Governor, Marina del Pilar Avila, affirms her administration combats organized crime, distancing herself from such allegations. Simultaneously, Trump's administration justifies tariffs linking cartels' influence over the Mexican government.

