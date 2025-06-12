Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Mexico to Crack Down on Drug-linked Politicians

The Trump administration is urging Mexico to investigate and extradite politicians with alleged ties to organized crime. Despite U.S. pressure, Mexico denies receiving any such requests. The discussions highlight political risks for Mexican President Sheinbaum, whose party members are implicated in these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is exerting pressure on Mexico to probe and extradite politicians suspected of organized crime connections, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizing the need for action. Sources indicate such requests have been made during bilateral meetings, pressing President Claudia Sheinbaum's government into an unprecedented anti-corruption initiative.

Conversations have also targeted individuals from Sheinbaum's Morena party, and U.S. officials have alluded to prospective tariffs if Mexico fails to act. Mexico's Foreign Ministry, however, disputes these reports, stating none of their discussions with Rubio involved requests for investigating or prosecuting Mexican officials.

Despite Reuters not confirming the U.S. providing evidence or a politicians' list, Baja California's Governor, Marina del Pilar Avila, affirms her administration combats organized crime, distancing herself from such allegations. Simultaneously, Trump's administration justifies tariffs linking cartels' influence over the Mexican government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

