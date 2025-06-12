Left Menu

Digital Deception: The Dark Side of Social Media Manipulation

A Muslim youth, arrested for sharing provocative messages on social media during Eid, is found with objectionable photos of Hindu women on his phone. He allegedly posed as a Hindu to deceive women into relationships, filmed them in compromising situations, and circulated the content online. The police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:31 IST
  India
  • India

In a disturbing turn of events, police have discovered objectionable photos and videos involving Hindu women on the mobile phone of a Muslim youth, now under arrest for sharing a provocative social media message during Eid.

The youth allegedly lured women by pretending to be Hindu, creating deceitful relationships that resulted in compromising footage, which he reportedly circulated online. Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar has initiated a special team to investigate, after the unearthing of crucial digital evidence.

The suspect, identified as Imran, an autorickshaw driver from Machhi Mandi, was arrested following complaints about his inflammatory social media activity. Accusations of 'love jihad' have been leveled against him, prompting a forensic analysis of his mobile phone, and outreach to social media firms for additional account details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

