Iran Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amid Regional Tensions

Iran remains steadfast on its uranium enrichment rights despite rising regional tensions. A senior Iranian official highlighted that a regional ally has warned of a possible military strike aimed at pressuring Iran to alter its nuclear stance before upcoming U.S. talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 13:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran is resolute in upholding its uranium enrichment rights, a senior official stated to Reuters, emphasizing the decision amid escalating regional tensions.

An unnamed regional ally has allegedly cautioned Tehran about a potential military assault, aimed at swaying Iran's nuclear position before talks with the United States on Sunday in Oman.

The discussions are perceived as efforts to influence Iran's stance on nuclear rights, as part of ongoing regional diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

