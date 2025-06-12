Israeli Troops Arrest Alleged Hamas Members in Syrian Raid
Israeli troops entered southwestern Syria, arresting several people allegedly linked to Hamas. The Israeli military claims the operation in Beit Jinn thwarted planned terror plots. Syria, however, maintains those detained were civilians. Tensions had been rising after previous strikes were exchanged, sparking increased conflict in the region.
In a bold maneuver, Israeli troops penetrated southwestern Syria early Thursday, apprehending multiple individuals the Israeli military alleges are connected to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. Syria's interior ministry, however, contests these claims, asserting the detainees were merely civilians.
The operation, occurring in Beit Jinn, follows heightened Israeli military activity in southern Syria, spurred by intelligence gathered over recent weeks. According to Israeli sources, the raid disrupted several terror plots targeting Israeli citizens and military personnel.
Despite Israeli assertions, Syria remains firm on its stance, denying militant affiliations of those arrested and reporting casualties. This incident further escalates the already volatile relations and marks a continuation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Syria.
