Israeli Troops Arrest Alleged Hamas Members in Syrian Raid

In a bold maneuver, Israeli troops penetrated southwestern Syria early Thursday, apprehending multiple individuals the Israeli military alleges are connected to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. Syria's interior ministry, however, contests these claims, asserting the detainees were merely civilians.

The operation, occurring in Beit Jinn, follows heightened Israeli military activity in southern Syria, spurred by intelligence gathered over recent weeks. According to Israeli sources, the raid disrupted several terror plots targeting Israeli citizens and military personnel.

Despite Israeli assertions, Syria remains firm on its stance, denying militant affiliations of those arrested and reporting casualties. This incident further escalates the already volatile relations and marks a continuation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Syria.