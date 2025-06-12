Tragedy in Surguja: Family's Trust Shattered by Violent Act

A shocking incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district as a man allegedly killed his wife and minor daughter. The brutal attack was driven by suspicions of infidelity, police stated on Thursday.

The gruesome event occurred in Majhapara-Narmadapur village under mainpat police station jurisdiction. The accused, Sushil Kumar Manjhi, allegedly assaulted his wife outside their home before dragging her inside and continuing the attack.

The man's seven-year-old daughter was also tragically killed while trying to intervene. After a failed suicide attempt, he was apprehended by the police. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the investigation continues.

