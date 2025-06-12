Left Menu

Tragedy in Surguja: Family's Trust Shattered by Violent Act

A 37-year-old man in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, killed his wife and minor daughter over suspecting his wife's fidelity. He attempted suicide but failed, and was later arrested by the police. The killings took place at their home, and the accused has confessed to the murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surguja | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:47 IST
Tragedy in Surguja: Family's Trust Shattered by Violent Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A shocking incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district as a man allegedly killed his wife and minor daughter. The brutal attack was driven by suspicions of infidelity, police stated on Thursday.

The gruesome event occurred in Majhapara-Narmadapur village under mainpat police station jurisdiction. The accused, Sushil Kumar Manjhi, allegedly assaulted his wife outside their home before dragging her inside and continuing the attack.

The man's seven-year-old daughter was also tragically killed while trying to intervene. After a failed suicide attempt, he was apprehended by the police. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

