Yunus Appeals to UK for Help in Recovering 'Stolen Money'

Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, has called upon the UK to assist in tracing alleged stolen funds linked to the previous Hasina administration. Despite not directly speaking with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Yunus insists on London's moral responsibility to aid Bangladesh in this financial recovery effort.

Muhammad Yunus
Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, has emphasized the UK's role in assisting his country to recover funds allegedly siphoned off by the previous administration. Yunus, speaking to The Financial Times, called on London to fulfill its 'moral responsibility.'

The Chief Adviser clarified that no formal meeting had been arranged with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his visit. However, Yunus expressed confidence that Starmer would support Bangladesh in recovering 'stolen money' funneled into the UK, emphasizing the need for British support.

With investigations ongoing against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for corruption, Yunus continues his campaign for international support. His visit to the UK aims to rally global backing, while Hasina's niece, Tulip Siddiq, resigned from her ministerial post in response to related allegations.

