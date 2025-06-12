Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Orders Release of Key Figures in Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale and others involved in organizing the event where a tragic stampede occurred, claiming 11 lives. The court also directed them to surrender their passports and highlighted ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court issued an order for the release of RCB Marketing head Nikhil Sosale, along with three others arrested in connection to a deadly stampede that killed 11 individuals. The incident took place at an event celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first IPL title win.

Other individuals granted relief by the court include Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S, and Shamant N P Mavinakere, associated with DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event's organizing company. Arrested on June 6, they have now been ordered to surrender their passports as part of the court's decision.

The stampede, which occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, led to significant legal scrutiny. Justice S R Krishna Kumar presided over the proceedings, having previously reserved the verdict. Currently, the petitioners remain in judicial custody following the Criminal Investigation Department's request for extended custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

