China and ECB: Strengthening Global Financial Ties
China is keen to enhance its collaboration with the European Central Bank to reform the global monetary system, as stated by Premier Li Qiang during a meeting with ECB President Christine Lagarde in Beijing. Both parties emphasized promoting open cooperation and maintaining multilateral coordination.
Christine Lagarde, on a noteworthy visit to Beijing, had also addressed stakeholders at the People's Bank of China, underscoring the significance of China's role in the international financial landscape.
Li stressed the necessity for China and the European Union to foster open cooperation and sustain multilateral coordination, aligning economic strategies for mutual benefit. His remarks come at a time when global economic stability is increasingly interconnected.
Christine Lagarde, on a noteworthy visit to Beijing, had also addressed stakeholders at the People's Bank of China, underscoring the significance of China's role in the international financial landscape.
