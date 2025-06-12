China and ECB: Strengthening Global Financial Ties

During a pivotal meeting in Beijing, China expressed its readiness to deepen cooperation with the European Central Bank (ECB) in reforming the international monetary system. Premier Li Qiang communicated this intention to ECB President Christine Lagarde, highlighting the importance of this partnership, according to state media outlet CCTV.

Li stressed the necessity for China and the European Union to foster open cooperation and sustain multilateral coordination, aligning economic strategies for mutual benefit. His remarks come at a time when global economic stability is increasingly interconnected.

Christine Lagarde, on a noteworthy visit to Beijing, had also addressed stakeholders at the People's Bank of China, underscoring the significance of China's role in the international financial landscape.

