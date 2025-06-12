Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Consecutive Life Sentences for Double Murder

The Supreme Court will examine whether consecutive life sentences can be imposed on a person convicted twice for murder. This review stems from a 2015 Punjab and Haryana High Court decision in a 2010 double murder case, challenged on the basis of a 2016 Constitution bench verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:11 IST
Supreme Court to Decide on Consecutive Life Sentences for Double Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court agreed to review the legality of imposing consecutive life sentences for a double murder conviction, questioning a 2015 ruling by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In 2010, a man was convicted for dual murders, leading the high court to impose two consecutive life terms, sparking debate on its legality based on a 2016 Constitution bench directive.

Legal representatives have argued before the apex court that consecutive life terms contradict established apex court guidelines, potentially hindering the convict's ability for remission. The top court will further deliberate on the issue, considering the high court's directions as potentially unlawful.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025