Supreme Court to Decide on Consecutive Life Sentences for Double Murder
The Supreme Court will examine whether consecutive life sentences can be imposed on a person convicted twice for murder. This review stems from a 2015 Punjab and Haryana High Court decision in a 2010 double murder case, challenged on the basis of a 2016 Constitution bench verdict.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court agreed to review the legality of imposing consecutive life sentences for a double murder conviction, questioning a 2015 ruling by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
In 2010, a man was convicted for dual murders, leading the high court to impose two consecutive life terms, sparking debate on its legality based on a 2016 Constitution bench directive.
Legal representatives have argued before the apex court that consecutive life terms contradict established apex court guidelines, potentially hindering the convict's ability for remission. The top court will further deliberate on the issue, considering the high court's directions as potentially unlawful.
