The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has ratified changes to its statutes, a move many believe will complicate efforts to oppose president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's re-election. These statute alterations were approved by a majority during the General Assembly in Macau, despite objections regarding transparency and governance risks.

Austria's Automobile Association (OAMTC) publicly opposed the changes, citing potential long-term damage to the FIA's reputation. They argued the timing of these amendments coincides suspiciously with Ben Sulayem's re-election campaign. Critics claim the changes might serve the current administration more than the organization itself.

Ben Sulayem, who has faced various controversies and internal criticism since his 2021 election, assured that member satisfaction remains high. Recently, high-profile departures within the FIA, such as Robert Reid, spotlight alleged governance issues, raising concerns over recent statute amendments diminishing audit and ethics committees' influence.

