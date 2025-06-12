Karnataka HC Orders Interim Release in Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Case

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim release to four individuals arrested following a tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4, which resulted in 11 deaths. Among those released is Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Others released include Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S, and Shamant N P Mavinakere from the event organizing firm DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd. As a condition of their interim release, the court ordered them to surrender their passports. The incident occurred during a celebratory event for RCB's maiden IPL title win.

The case, which was brought before Justice S R Krishna Kumar, includes petitions from Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd and DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd seeking to quash FIRs against their officials. The judge announced that these petitions would be heard alongside one filed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The interim ruling will hold until further court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)