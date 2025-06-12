Austria's Darkest Hour: The Tragic School Shooting in Graz

In a shattering incident, an introverted 21-year-old known only as Arthur A. executed Austria's most devastating school shooting, claiming 10 lives before turning the weapon on himself. The massacre unfolded in Graz, a southern city, leaving the nation reeling and prompting a three-day national mourning period.

Post-tragedy investigations uncovered plans suggesting Arthur intended a broader attack. Authorities found a non-functional pipe bomb and discarded intentions for a further assault. He led a secluded life, engrossed in online shooting games, and interacted minimally outside his virtual circle, revealed Michael Lohnegger, head of Styria's criminal investigation division.

The shooter legally acquired firearms, passing psychological evaluations. Tragically, his grievances hinted at unresolved bullying issues, though no direct evidence pointed to recent hostilities. The national dialogue now turns to addressing potential causes and preventing future tragedies by recognizing early signs of distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)