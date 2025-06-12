Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Blogger's Death in Kenyan Police Custody

Protesters in Nairobi demanded justice for the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly publishing false information. The incident has sparked public outrage and calls for accountability, amid a backdrop of tensions over previous police actions against activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Protesters took to the streets of Nairobi on Thursday, expressing outrage over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Ojwang, who was arrested on June 6 in Homa Bay for allegedly publishing false information about a top police official, died at the Central Police Station in Nairobi. Authorities claim he hit his head against the cell wall; however, Amnesty International and local activists are challenging the police account.

Demonstrators blocked the road leading to the parliamentary building where the national budget was to be presented, and at least two vehicles were torched nearby. President William Ruto condemned the incident as "heartbreaking and unacceptable," calling for an official investigation as protests demanding accountability continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

