Left Menu

Famine Looms in Conflict-Ridden Upper Nile: UN Agencies Urge Action

Three UN agencies have issued a warning about a looming famine in South Sudan's Upper Nile state due to ongoing conflict. Emergency hunger levels affect 11 out of 13 counties. The violence disrupts aid and has led to catastrophic hunger for 32,000 people. Long-term peace solutions are urgently needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:53 IST
Famine Looms in Conflict-Ridden Upper Nile: UN Agencies Urge Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

The United Nations has issued a grave warning regarding the looming famine in South Sudan's Upper Nile state, where conflict has exacerbated hunger among the population. The emergency, affecting 11 of the region's 13 counties, has resulted in catastrophic hunger conditions for 32,000 individuals, according to a joint statement by the World Food Programme, the UN Children's Fund, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Upper Nile has been a battleground for government troops and militias opposing President Salva Kiir, severely impacting civilian lives and impeding humanitarian aid delivery. This ongoing conflict has increased food prices and obstructed access to markets, exacerbating food insecurity across the region. As a result, 57% of South Sudan's 11.5 million people face acute food insecurity.

The 2017 famine declaration is a haunting reminder of the severe conditions that persist in some areas of the nation. Experts emphasize the urgency of long-term peace to address systemic issues affecting food security. However, immediate action is essential. Efforts are underway to ensure safe access and distribution of food to the hardest-hit families in Upper Nile's strife-torn localities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025