Famine Looms in Conflict-Ridden Upper Nile: UN Agencies Urge Action

The United Nations has issued a grave warning regarding the looming famine in South Sudan's Upper Nile state, where conflict has exacerbated hunger among the population. The emergency, affecting 11 of the region's 13 counties, has resulted in catastrophic hunger conditions for 32,000 individuals, according to a joint statement by the World Food Programme, the UN Children's Fund, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Upper Nile has been a battleground for government troops and militias opposing President Salva Kiir, severely impacting civilian lives and impeding humanitarian aid delivery. This ongoing conflict has increased food prices and obstructed access to markets, exacerbating food insecurity across the region. As a result, 57% of South Sudan's 11.5 million people face acute food insecurity.

The 2017 famine declaration is a haunting reminder of the severe conditions that persist in some areas of the nation. Experts emphasize the urgency of long-term peace to address systemic issues affecting food security. However, immediate action is essential. Efforts are underway to ensure safe access and distribution of food to the hardest-hit families in Upper Nile's strife-torn localities.

