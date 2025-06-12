Kerala Coast Ship Mishaps: Court Demands Accountability

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought clarification from both state and central governments on why public funds should be utilized for salvage and clean-up operations related to two recent maritime mishaps off the Kerala coast.

This inquiry arose during the hearing of a PIL filed by Congress leader T N Prathapan concerning the sinking of the Liberian-flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, followed by a fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, MV Wan Hai 503.

The bench instructed the governments to promptly take actions in both incidents and proposed recovering expenses incurred from the responsible shipping companies through civil and criminal legal measures. The case is scheduled for further hearing on June 19.

