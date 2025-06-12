Kerala Coast Ship Mishaps: Court Demands Accountability
The Kerala High Court questioned state and central governments over spending public money on salvage operations following two recent ship incidents off the Kerala coast. The court emphasized that expenses should be claimed from shipping companies, and civil/criminal actions may be pursued. Governments are instructed to ensure maritime safety.
The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought clarification from both state and central governments on why public funds should be utilized for salvage and clean-up operations related to two recent maritime mishaps off the Kerala coast.
This inquiry arose during the hearing of a PIL filed by Congress leader T N Prathapan concerning the sinking of the Liberian-flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, followed by a fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, MV Wan Hai 503.
The bench instructed the governments to promptly take actions in both incidents and proposed recovering expenses incurred from the responsible shipping companies through civil and criminal legal measures. The case is scheduled for further hearing on June 19.
