Left Menu

Kerala Coast Ship Mishaps: Court Demands Accountability

The Kerala High Court questioned state and central governments over spending public money on salvage operations following two recent ship incidents off the Kerala coast. The court emphasized that expenses should be claimed from shipping companies, and civil/criminal actions may be pursued. Governments are instructed to ensure maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:03 IST
Kerala Coast Ship Mishaps: Court Demands Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought clarification from both state and central governments on why public funds should be utilized for salvage and clean-up operations related to two recent maritime mishaps off the Kerala coast.

This inquiry arose during the hearing of a PIL filed by Congress leader T N Prathapan concerning the sinking of the Liberian-flagged ship, MSC Elsa 3, followed by a fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, MV Wan Hai 503.

The bench instructed the governments to promptly take actions in both incidents and proposed recovering expenses incurred from the responsible shipping companies through civil and criminal legal measures. The case is scheduled for further hearing on June 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025