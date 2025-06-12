Maharashtra ATS Busts Illegal Arms Ring in Thane

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) made a significant breakthrough by arresting two individuals in Thane district's Dombivali for possession of illegal arms. Authorities seized four country-made firearms, 35 live cartridges, and two magazines, valued together at Rs 7.5 lakh, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The initial arrest involved a 35-year-old man apprehended on Mahatma Gandhi Road. Officers retrieved three country-made firearms and 35 live cartridges from him, an ATS official disclosed, setting in motion a chain of investigative actions.

Subsequent interrogation at the Kalachwoki ATS police station led to the arrest of another person, adding to the cache of seized weapons with another country-made firearm. This highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms circulation in the region.

