Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS Busts Illegal Arms Ring in Thane

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested two individuals in Dombivali, Thane district, for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition worth Rs 7.5 lakh. The arrests include a 35-year-old who was found with multiple firearms and cartridges, leading to further arrests and seizure of another firearm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:40 IST
Maharashtra ATS Busts Illegal Arms Ring in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) made a significant breakthrough by arresting two individuals in Thane district's Dombivali for possession of illegal arms. Authorities seized four country-made firearms, 35 live cartridges, and two magazines, valued together at Rs 7.5 lakh, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The initial arrest involved a 35-year-old man apprehended on Mahatma Gandhi Road. Officers retrieved three country-made firearms and 35 live cartridges from him, an ATS official disclosed, setting in motion a chain of investigative actions.

Subsequent interrogation at the Kalachwoki ATS police station led to the arrest of another person, adding to the cache of seized weapons with another country-made firearm. This highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms circulation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025