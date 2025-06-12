Maharashtra ATS Busts Illegal Arms Ring in Thane
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested two individuals in Dombivali, Thane district, for possessing illegal firearms and ammunition worth Rs 7.5 lakh. The arrests include a 35-year-old who was found with multiple firearms and cartridges, leading to further arrests and seizure of another firearm.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) made a significant breakthrough by arresting two individuals in Thane district's Dombivali for possession of illegal arms. Authorities seized four country-made firearms, 35 live cartridges, and two magazines, valued together at Rs 7.5 lakh, according to an official statement on Thursday.
The initial arrest involved a 35-year-old man apprehended on Mahatma Gandhi Road. Officers retrieved three country-made firearms and 35 live cartridges from him, an ATS official disclosed, setting in motion a chain of investigative actions.
Subsequent interrogation at the Kalachwoki ATS police station led to the arrest of another person, adding to the cache of seized weapons with another country-made firearm. This highlights ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms circulation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- ATS
- arrests
- Thane
- firearms
- ammunition
- illegal
- Anti-Terrorism
- police
- Dombivali
ALSO READ
Manipur's Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Drug Cartels: Former CM Speaks Out
Demographic Invasion: VP Dhankhar's Stand on Illegal Migration
VP Dhankhar Warns of 'Demographic Invasion' Amid Illegal Migration Concerns
Illegal migrants pose challenge to our survival and national integrity: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Mumbai.
Chinese National Arrested for Illegal Stay in Gurugram