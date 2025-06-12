Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Threatens Spanish Coalition Amid Top Official's Resignation

Santos Cerdan, a senior official in Spain's Socialist Party, resigned over allegations of corruption, challenging the stability of the nation's coalition government. He is set to testify in court regarding improper public works contracts. Cerdan maintains his innocence amid allegations of criminal organization and bribery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:50 IST
In a significant blow to Spain's coalition government, Santos Cerdan, a key figure in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party, stepped down from his congressional and party roles on Thursday amid serious corruption allegations.

Cerdan's resignation follows a summons by the Spanish Supreme Court to testify regarding his purported involvement in the improper awarding of public works contracts. 'I've never committed any crime nor have I been complicit in one,' he declared in his statement, emphasizing his intention to prove his innocence.

The allegations are further intensified by police reports of a recorded conversation with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos discussing alleged kickbacks, although Cerdan claims he doesn't recall this dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

