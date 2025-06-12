Corruption Scandal Threatens Spanish Coalition Amid Top Official's Resignation

In a significant blow to Spain's coalition government, Santos Cerdan, a key figure in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party, stepped down from his congressional and party roles on Thursday amid serious corruption allegations.

Cerdan's resignation follows a summons by the Spanish Supreme Court to testify regarding his purported involvement in the improper awarding of public works contracts. 'I've never committed any crime nor have I been complicit in one,' he declared in his statement, emphasizing his intention to prove his innocence.

The allegations are further intensified by police reports of a recorded conversation with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos discussing alleged kickbacks, although Cerdan claims he doesn't recall this dialogue.

