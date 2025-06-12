Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Rocks Sanchez's Coalition Government

Santos Cerdan, a notable figure in Spain’s Socialist Party, resigned amid serious corruption allegations. He is accused of involvement in unlawful public contracts. Despite his resignation, Cerdan maintains his innocence, preparing to testify in court. The developments mark a significant challenge for Spain’s coalition government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Updated: 12-06-2025 19:59 IST
Santos Cerdan, a senior official in the Socialist Party under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has resigned from his congressional and party roles amidst growing corruption allegations. The case presents a formidable challenge to the sustainability of Spain's fragile coalition government.

Cerdan, who served as the organisational secretary and was third in the Socialist Party hierarchy, stepped down following the Spanish Supreme Court's decision to summon him for testimony. He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, asserting his commitment to proving his innocence in court. Cerdan stated, "I've never committed any crime nor have I been complicit in one."

According to court documents, Judge Leopoldo Puente noted "strong evidence" of Cerdan's potential involvement in illegal public works contracts. Such crimes could result in substantial prison sentences if proven. Police reports also suggest Cerdan was recorded in a discussion about kickbacks with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, a claim Cerdan has refuted. (Reported by Charlie Devereux, Edited by Aislinn Laing, Sharon Singleton, and Alexandra Hudson)

