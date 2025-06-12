Left Menu

Poland's Central Bank Under Scrutiny: Secret Document Seizure Sparks Investigation

The National Bank of Poland faces an investigation as prosecutors, accompanied by police, seized documents from its premises. The investigation concerns the alleged disclosure of classified information related to the Monetary Policy Council. The bank plans to inform the European Central Bank about the development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a turn of events raising eyebrows, the National Bank of Poland has found itself at the center of an investigation over concerns about the disclosure of classified materials. Prosecutors and police seized documents pertaining to the Monetary Policy Council, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.

The prosecutor, along with three police officers, entered the National Bank's premises to obtain these documents under the suspicion that secret information had been leaked. Although the bank confirmed that the documents were handed over, it remains unclear exactly which materials were involved in the seizure. This move has sparked considerable attention.

The National Bank of Poland plans to inform the European Central Bank of this incident, given the sensitivity and potential implications of the matter. The bank's spokesperson has remained tight-lipped, echoing the prosecutor's office, which also refrained from commenting further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

