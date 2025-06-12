Nagaland Cabinet Tackles Frontier Territory Demands and Job Policy Reforms
The Nagaland Cabinet discussed the Eastern Nagaland demand for a frontier territory, job reservation policy, and Inner Line Permit (ILP) streamline. A commitment to negotiate the 12 divergent points with ENPO was reaffirmed. Plans to form a Job Reservation Policy Commission and progress on the IGGL pipeline were also addressed.
- Country:
- India
The Nagaland Cabinet on Thursday focused on several pressing issues, including the Eastern Nagaland demand for frontier territory status, revisions to the job reservation policy, and enhancements to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.
Ministers C L John and Temjen Imna Along emphasized the cabinet's commitment to addressing the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's (ENPO) concerns. One major outcome was the decision to further negotiate the 12 points of divergence arising from previous agreements.
The cabinet also approved initiatives such as forming a Reservation Policy Commission to examine job reservation issues and advancing the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) pipeline project. Additionally, measures to streamline ILP procedures were discussed, promising more efficient governance moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Naga Tribes Demand Job Reservation Policy Review Amid Protests
Nagaland's Reservation Policy Under Scrutiny: Equal Opportunity Calls Intensify
Nagaland Government to Establish Commission for Reservation Policy Review
Student Activists Rally for Reservation Policy Reform in Jammu & Kashmir
Nagaland's Job Reservation Policy Overhaul: A Call for Inclusivity