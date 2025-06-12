Nagaland Cabinet Tackles Frontier Territory Demands and Job Policy Reforms

The Nagaland Cabinet on Thursday focused on several pressing issues, including the Eastern Nagaland demand for frontier territory status, revisions to the job reservation policy, and enhancements to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

Ministers C L John and Temjen Imna Along emphasized the cabinet's commitment to addressing the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's (ENPO) concerns. One major outcome was the decision to further negotiate the 12 points of divergence arising from previous agreements.

The cabinet also approved initiatives such as forming a Reservation Policy Commission to examine job reservation issues and advancing the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) pipeline project. Additionally, measures to streamline ILP procedures were discussed, promising more efficient governance moving forward.

