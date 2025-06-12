Left Menu

Military Intervention Sparks Tensions in LA Amid Immigration Crackdown

The use of US troops in immigration raids faces its biggest legal challenge as California Governor Gavin Newsom seeks an emergency halt. Tensions have risen with protests in LA, amid accusations of the Trump administration overturning democratic norms. Hundreds of arrests have been made during the LA protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:55 IST
Military Intervention Sparks Tensions in LA Amid Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The deployment of US military troops in immigration raids under President Donald Trump's administration is facing a critical legal challenge. On Thursday, a federal judge will consider California Governor Gavin Newsom's emergency request to stop the practice.

Newsom criticized the military's involvement, viewing it as a broader scheme by Trump to undermine democratic norms. He claimed that deploying the National Guard has heightened tensions in Los Angeles, sparking large and occasionally unstable protests.

The Trump administration dismissed the lawsuit as a political stunt, endangering lives. As demonstrations escalate nationally, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the raids fear-driven and insists on maintaining the city's nighttime curfew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025