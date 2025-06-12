Military Intervention Sparks Tensions in LA Amid Immigration Crackdown
The use of US troops in immigration raids faces its biggest legal challenge as California Governor Gavin Newsom seeks an emergency halt. Tensions have risen with protests in LA, amid accusations of the Trump administration overturning democratic norms. Hundreds of arrests have been made during the LA protests.
The deployment of US military troops in immigration raids under President Donald Trump's administration is facing a critical legal challenge. On Thursday, a federal judge will consider California Governor Gavin Newsom's emergency request to stop the practice.
Newsom criticized the military's involvement, viewing it as a broader scheme by Trump to undermine democratic norms. He claimed that deploying the National Guard has heightened tensions in Los Angeles, sparking large and occasionally unstable protests.
The Trump administration dismissed the lawsuit as a political stunt, endangering lives. As demonstrations escalate nationally, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the raids fear-driven and insists on maintaining the city's nighttime curfew.
