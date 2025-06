Harvard Scientist's Legal Battle Amid U.S. Immigration Crackdown

In a significant development, a Russian-born scientist affiliated with Harvard University, who was caught in the crosshairs of U.S. immigration authorities, has been released on bail. Kseniia Petrova faced criminal charges for allegedly smuggling frog embryos into the country. Her case sheds light on the broader crackdown on international scholars under the Trump administration.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein ordered Petrova's release, following a prior decision by a Vermont judge concerning her immigration status. This turn of events underscores ongoing legal complexities as Petrova navigates her immigration ordeal amidst U.S.-Russia geopolitical strains.

Detained in February, Petrova became a focal point of debate about the administration's visa practices. Caught while returning from France, she maintains she was transporting samples for experiments, while prosecutors argue the materials required declaration and a permit. The case continues to unfold as legal proceedings progress.

