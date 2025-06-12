Triumph for Disability Rights: Supreme Court's Siding with Epileptic Student

In a defining moment for disability rights in education, the U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously ruled in favor of Ava Tharpe, a student with severe epilepsy. The case overturned a previous decision by a lower court and strengthened protections for students with disabilities across the nation.

Chief Justice John Roberts, delivering the court's opinion, criticized the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for imposing excessively stringent legal standards on school-related disability claims. The ruling aligns claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act with consistent standards applied in other contexts.

Legal representative Roman Martinez celebrated the outcome as pivotal for students nationwide, enhancing their rights to reasonable accommodations. This decision mandates educational equity for students like Tharpe, who require flexible learning schedules due to medical conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)