Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight AI 171 Crash

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) extended its deepest condolences to the families impacted by the tragic air crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

SCBA President Vikas Singh conveyed the association's profound sorrow over the crash of Air India Flight AI 171, which carried 242 individuals, including both passengers and crew members. The crash, occurring shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, has led to significant loss of life, encompassing several medical students and staff.

In a formal statement, the SCBA expressed solidarity with all affected individuals, emphasizing their thoughts and prayers for the grieving families. They hope the families find strength and courage to navigate these trying times.

(With inputs from agencies.)