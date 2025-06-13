U.S. Clarifies Position on Middle East Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States was not involved in Israel's strikes against Iran, urging Tehran to refrain from targeting U.S. interests or personnel in the region. This statement underscores America's stance amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
The United States has clarified its stance regarding escalating tensions in the Middle East, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserting on Thursday that America was not involved in Israel's recent military actions against Iran.
In a statement, Rubio highlighted that the top priority for the U.S. remains the protection of American forces stationed in the region. 'Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,' Rubio stated.
Additionally, Rubio sent a stern warning to Tehran, urging Iran to refrain from targeting U.S. interests or personnel. This clarification comes amid heightened diplomatic sensitivities and military tensions in the volatile region.
