U.S. Clarifies Position on Middle East Tensions

The United States has clarified its stance regarding escalating tensions in the Middle East, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asserting on Thursday that America was not involved in Israel's recent military actions against Iran.

In a statement, Rubio highlighted that the top priority for the U.S. remains the protection of American forces stationed in the region. 'Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,' Rubio stated.

Additionally, Rubio sent a stern warning to Tehran, urging Iran to refrain from targeting U.S. interests or personnel. This clarification comes amid heightened diplomatic sensitivities and military tensions in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)