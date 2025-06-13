Left Menu

Operation Rising Lion: Israel's Bold Strike Against Iran's Nuclear Threat

Israel has embarked on Operation Rising Lion, aiming to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities, missile factories, and military leaders to preclude Tehran from developing atomic weapons. Massive explosions occurred at Natanz, while Israel braces for retaliation. The international community watches closely as global tensions escalate.

In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel launched a targeted military campaign dubbed Operation Rising Lion aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear facilities and missile infrastructure on Friday. The operation was initiated to thwart Iran's progress towards building an atomic bomb, according to Israeli officials.

Iranian media confirmed substantial explosions at the Natanz facility, a key site in Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The Israeli government has declared a state of emergency, anticipating retaliatory attacks from Iran. Multiple sources have reported the death of Hossein Salami, leader of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, amid the strikes.

Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of imminent missile and drone attacks on Israel, while U.S. officials stressed their non-involvement in the strikes. Economists noted a spike in crude oil prices as the situation heightened global market anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

